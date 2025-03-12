Dookeran backs Rowley on Cuban medics…‘We must make our position strong’

(Trinidad Express) Trinidad and Tobago has reached the point where it must stand up in defence of its sovereignty, former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran said yesterday.

Dookeran said he agreed with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley taking a stance on the US’ proposed threat to penalise officials of governments using Cuban medics by revoking their visas. In response, the Prime Minister said on Monday that he would protect Trinidad and Tobago’s sovereignty even if it means never returning to the United States.

“We must stand up as a matter of principle regardless of the consequences…regardless of what the United States President might wish or expect us to do. I agree with the Prime Minister’s statement as a result,” Dookeran said in an interview with the Express.

“We must not negotiate on our level of sovereignty. We must stand up and make our position strong. So when I saw what the Prime Minister said, I thought that was a good step in the right direction,” Dookeran said.

He said the Prime Minister was also right to defend the Cuban overseas medical programme because the Cuban doctors are doing “a damn good job” and “fill an important gap in our health sector…So who is he (Trump) to try and change that?”

He said the US government is claiming the strategy governing its decision is the doctrine of “America first”, adding that T&T must also operate in the same way, on the same basis (ie, doing what is required in its national interest).

No tit for tat

Dookeran, however, also stressed that the US President was leading a large country and therefore the worst thing this country could do is to get into a tit for tat with Trump.

Pointing to the tariff war between the US administration and Canada, Dookeran said he doubted the Trump administration would take specific measures to implement this threat.

“I am doubting that it will get to that stage. Because I get the feeling that he (Trump) doesn’t understand the mechanics of governance. I think he makes statements, but he doesn’t understand the mechanics…So we have to convert these inspirational thoughts of his into an actual set of initiatives.

“And while he may make statements, I don’t know if he will ever reach the stage of putting measures in place for two reasons.

“One, he is facing internal pressure, which is part of the political process in the United States. So that might restrain him from converting these aspirations into ­actual measures.

“And secondly, these are measures that require much more than domestic considerations; there are international implications,” he said.

Therefore Dookeran said he was not “overly worried” or was “not panicking” over what Trump was going to do “because I think there is a big gap from where he stands to what he would do and I don’t think they (the US) would be able to overcome that gap”.

According to Dookeran, Caricom should have a unanimous position on this matter. He said Caricom should also have a hands-on committee to address trade relationship between the US and the Caribbean.

He said at the last Heads of Government summit, it was stated that Caricom planned to set up a committee to examine trade relations between the US and Caricom. Dookeran said what was needed was not the “old time” mechanism of establishing a committee to do a study and report in three months.

He said the methodology must change to a hands-on approach. “The days of (long-term) studies are gone. In the conduct of diplomacy you have to operate with a sense of timeliness and urgency,” he said.