Traffic control

Daily commuters in and out of Georgetown are very relieved to see them every morning and afternoon during the week. The unsung heroes of the local roadways, the policemen from the Traffic Department. Their twice daily assignments; to direct and ensure that the swarming traffic flows smoothly during the rush hour periods. It is an onerous task to say the very least.

These smartly attired traffic policemen – with their detachable white long sleeves, and snuggly fitting white gloves – are strategically located at key points along the main arteries filtering the capital – Camp Road, Thomas Lands, Carifesta Avenue, Clive Lloyd Drive, Sheriff Street, Con-versation Tree junction, to mention a few – and along the other main throughfares. Arms whirl-ing, the teams of law enforcers do their utmost to synchronise perfectly to ensure the continuous flow of traffic, in spite of the boorish attitude of the usual suspects – the minibus drivers and their equally impatient colleagues in cars, or on motorcycles, or on scooters, who think everyone should pull aside immediately once they start honking their horns – who will attempt to burrow their own pathways, totally disregarding the brightly painted lanes, the right of way protocol at intersections, and the entire Highway Code.

We are often quick to criticise the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the government for their perceived inability to handle the current road crisis, and their lack of effort to solve the quagmire. In this instance, one will ask why resort to manual sources to direct traffic in this modern age of digitisation?

It should be noted that these measures are only applied during the peak times which would tend to suggest that the appropriate data for these periods has not been assimilated as yet, to programme the traffic lights, which suffice perfectly otherwise. Or, it is simply faster to control traffic manually during these critical times – when vehicles are dropping off and picking up children at schools, along with other peak time variables – since the police can react in real time to the rapidly fluctuating situations.

Whilst addressing an event at the Guyana Fire Service Headquarters on January 8, President Ali observed that data collected over the previous five days had revealed an average 7 to 11 percent of road users were speeding. President Ali was referring to statistics garnered from the digital speed clocks which had recently been installed on some highways in the country. These clocks are a crucial part of the forthcoming e-ticketing system, an advanced network which utilises cameras to monitor traffic accurately, check speeds, read license plates, and track traffic violations to ensure efficient ticketing.

On the 23 January, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) presented over $50 million worth of road safety and traffic equipment to the GPF. The equipment included speed guns with cameras, body cameras, wheel clamps, 20 electronic tablets for accurate data recording, single-zone sensing signs, and dual-zone sensing readers. At the handing over ceremony Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill observed, “Speeding and reckless driving are real dangers to our community, causing tragic losses. We must foster a cultural shift in how we use our roads, focusing on peer pressure and personal responsibility.” He further acknowledged that there is a national traffic problem which is not imported or foreign, but a trend that speaks to our own culture, thinking and behaviour.

This column is not the forum to analyse the source(s) of the current reckless and lawless behaviour demonstrated daily on our roadways. However, there are two areas worthy of note, the history of traffic lights in the city and the enterprise of the importation of reconditioned vehicles. The first traffic light in the capital was erected in 1960 at the intersection of Brickdam and Camp Street. It was built by the local engineer Manoel (Manny) Jardim at his workshop (which later evolved into Industrial Engineering Ltd. [IEL] at Good Hope, East Coast of Demerara) at 118 Cowan Street, Kingston. The timing system of the lights were based on magnetic tumblers – not electricity – which Jardim produced by manual filing. This iconic landmark functioned for decades. In the late 1960s or the early 1970s, traffic lights, imported from the USA, were installed around the city as the vehicular traffic increased. Over time most of these traffic signals stopped functioning, probably due to spare parts, and, or, proper maintenance, or both – most likely a spinoff of foreign exchange shortages. By the early 2000s, the lack of functioning traffic lights in the city had become a major crisis.

On 21 July, 2007, traffic lights were commissioned at 47 locations throughout the city. The entire new system, the result of a bilateral agreement between the governments of India and Guyana, was financed through a US$2.1 million line of credit from India’s EXIM Bank. The solar powered lights were fitted with various features including fixed time and vehicle actuated signals, directional green arrows and pedestrian push buttons. These signals were frequent targets of vandalism and were also damaged in accidents by drivers who had paid no heed to the lights.

Once, the foreign exchange crunch of the mid-1970s and onwards, started to permeate all aspects of our lives, the importation of new vehicles was basically restricted to the government, large corporations and wealthy individuals. With the advent of the affordability of reconditioned cars and buses in the mid-to-late 1980s, there was a sharp influx in the number of vehicles on our roadways, along with an increasing number of non-functioning traffic lights. It was a lethal combination which must have contributed in some way, shape or form to today’s problems.

At the end of the day, the government, and the GPF can put forward their best efforts. We can have perfectly functioning traffic lights and the best e-ticket system our oil dollars can buy and support, and the current road carnage will continue to occur. This culture of disrespect for rules and regulations is now more than a generation engrained. How do we get everyone on to the correct page? How do we reverse this ugly culture? This catastrophe will not be resolved overnight.

Recently, in the local media – both print and television – and all over social media, there were several horrifying images of vehicles destroyed in high speed accidents in which several passengers died or were critically injured. These vehicles were reduced to such mangled and twisted masses of flattened metal (only good for recycling) that neither the brands nor the models were discernible. If those ghastly images of violent wreckage are not enough to deter the reckless use of our roads, what is?