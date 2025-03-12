Cash grant for newborns will provide much-needed financial relief

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my sincere delight and appreciation for the government’s $100,000 cash grant for newborn babies. This initiative is a game-changer for many families across our country and a step in the right direction towards fostering a brighter future for our youngest citizens.

It can be a struggle for parents to make ends meet, particularly in those crucial first months when the expenses for a newborn can be overwhelming. This cash grant will provide much-needed financial relief, allowing parents to afford basic necessities such as diapers, formula, medical check-ups, and other essentials that contribute to the health and well-being of their babies.

Beyond immediate financial support, this initiative has significant long-term social and economic benefits. By giving families a helping hand at the very start of their children’s lives, we are investing in a healthier, stronger, and more secure future for our nation. Parents who are less burdened by financial stress can focus on providing a nurturing environment, leading to better early childhood development.

Additionally, this programme will help boost local businesses, as parents will spend this money within their communities, supporting small retailers, pharmacies, and service providers.

Editor, in my view, this move by the current Government demonstrates a clear commitment to the well-being of Guyanese families and it shows that real progress is being made to improve the lives of our people.

I feel confident that this initiative will remain a staple of our country’s social policies and that we will continue to see more programmes aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable members of our society. Congratulations to the Government for taking this positive step, and I encourage them to keep prioritising the well-being of our citizens.

Yours faithfully,

Sharon McDonald