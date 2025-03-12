Dear Editor,

Motor vehicles of all classes have to be insured in order to be road worthy. Of course there is the case of private vehicles offering their services for public transport, in violation of the insurance. This is an offence that is met with a Nelson’s eye.

Be that as it may, the same principle should apply to private businesses. Insurance should be tied to licence to operate. Further the expiration or non-renewal of insurance should result in revocation of licence

Too many private businesses are uninsured and in many cases do not require a licence to operate and conduct business. This casual manner of operation also leads to non-compliance with statutory requirements such as NIS and GRA.

It is high time a firmer hand is taken with private businesses to not only ensure compliance but as one letter observes, in a particular instance, the absence or negligence of insurance ‘raises serious legal and ethical concerns’ (SN March 9). It has to be wondered was this particular private business always allowed to operate in this manner, oblivious of the lives in its charge and or its obligations?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed