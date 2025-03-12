GCB/Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport launch U-21 Inter-Club Championship

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, launched the ‘One Guyana’ National U-21 Inter-Club 50-Over Championship yesterday at the National Stadium in Providence.
In attendance at the historic launch were several officials, including Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport Charles Ramson Jr., GCB President Bissoondyal Singh, National Sports Commission (NSC) Chief Steve Ninvalle, Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) boss Deleep Singh, and Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) head Dr. Cecil Beharry.