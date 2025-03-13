Brothers charged with assaulting cops, damaging property

Two brothers appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday, facing multiple charges, including damage to property and assaulting police officers.

Steven Embrack, 30, a security supervisor of Meadowbrook, and Antwan Embrack, 23, a taxi driver, both pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from an incident on March 10 at Camp Street, Georgetown.

The charges allege that the men unlawfully damaged a police regulation shirt valued at $3,500, a body camera unit worth $147,000, and other police equipment. They are also accused of assaulting officers Elton Graham and Leebert Allicock, causing actual bodily harm.