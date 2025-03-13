Evaluation programme to be conducted for the Bell 525 helicopter

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company and Omni Helicopters Guyana Inc, part of the Omni Helicopters International Group (OHI, Omni), have announced a joint offshore operational evaluation programme for the Bell 525 helicopter, to be conducted over several months at Omni’s operation in Georgetown, Guyana.

A release from Omni Helicopters Inc said that Bell will operate the Bell 525 helicopter in collaboration with Omni to undertake a programme of offshore mission flights. The helicopter will be loaded to representative mission weights and will be fully integrated into the daily flight planning processes and flight schedule, the release said. The helicopter will visit multiple offshore installations in the region and will be loaded, unloaded and refueled routinely to replicate actual field conditions.