GDF deploys advance team to aid with hurricane recovery in St Vincent

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has deployed an advance contingent to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to support rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Berly, which caused significant damage to several communities on the island.

A release from the GDF said that this deployment follows a commitment by President Irfaan Ali, to provide assistance to the Caribbean nation during this critical time.

Last week, a GDF delegation led by Colonel Administration and Quartering, Commander Roger Nurse, visited St. Vincent and the Grenadines Union Island to conduct a damage assessment and coordinate with local officials to plan the humanitarian operation. Building on this groundwork, the advance contingent team that departed Guyana yesterday will continue the needs analysis and prepare for the arrival of the main contingent.