GMIN announces start of early works on Oko West Gold Project

G Mining Ventures Corp (GMIN) yesterday announced the start of site preparation activities at its Oko West Gold Project in Region Seven, marking a major step forward.

With the Interim Environmental Permit (IEP) from the Environmental Protection Agency already obtained, the early works construction programme is now officially underway, as a part of the total US$200 – US240 million Oko West capex guidance for 2025.

Site preparation activities are in progress for the barge landing on the Cuyuni River and the permanent camp area, which are key initial infrastructures to support future development. Concurrently, the release said that GMIN continues to advance permitting efforts toward securing the full Environmental Licence from the EPA.