Key lab set up for organ transplant programme

Guyana’s organ transplant programme has advanced further with the establishment of a Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) laboratory which will enhance the country’s transplant capabilities by providing essential testing locally.

A release yesterday from the Guyana Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Agency (HOATTA) says it continues to build robust systems to strengthen both living and deceased organ donation and transplantation and the HLA laboratory was a significant milestone.

It said that strides have been made in building the capacity of clinical staff at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) involved in the transplant process. Several healthcare professionals have received advanced training in Barcelona, equipping them with the expertise needed to improve organ and tissue transplant services here. Standard Operating Procedures and Protocols were developed and in 2024, the GPHC was assessed and certified as a transplant centre – the only one in the country.