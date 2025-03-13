Man sentenced to life for murdering Guyanese woman in Canada

A man who murdered a pregnant Guyanese woman in Canada has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Christina Yadram who was six months pregnant was brutally murdered in October of 2021 by her partner, Wazhir Gafoor, in Ontario, Canada. On Wednesday, an Owen Sound jury found Gafoor guilty of first-degree murder, sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

The 36-year-old Guyanese mother of three shared one child with Gafoor and was expecting another when she was killed.

According to an Owen Sound Sun Times report, Yadram’s lifeless body was discovered in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula on October 10, 2021.