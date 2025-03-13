President meets new US Secretary of Energy

President Irfaan Ali met with the newly appointed US Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, on the margins of CERAWeek in Houston, Texas, on Monday.

A release from his office said that the Head of State spoke about the strong partnership that exists between Guyana and the United States, particularly in the area of energy security for regional prosperity and integration.

On the issue of regional security, President Ali emphasised the strategic opportunities that exist.

Both parties agreed to enhance collaboration now and in the future.