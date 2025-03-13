Teen excavator operator who died was operating in unstable zone – Ministry report

-delay in responding to incident could have contributed to death

The Ministry of Labour yesterday said that a 19-year-old who died last November at the East Montgomery Mines while operating an excavator was in an unstable zone and the delay in responding could have contributed to his death.

In a press release on its findings, the ministry flayed the company that employed Ezekiel Benjamin for poor practices and said that it will be seeking legal advice from its attorney at law.

The death occurred on November 12, 2024, at BOSAI Mineral Group (Guyana) Inc’s. East Montgomery mines.

It was reported that Benjamin, who was employed by Dindyal Sookram and Daughters General Contractor, was operating an XCMG excavator to construct a drainage system intended to channel water from the surrounding area to Kara Kara Creek.