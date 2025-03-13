Two men get 15 years each for Tuschen killing

Attish Singh and Anil Basdeo were each sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the 2019 manslaughter of Sherwin Shafeek in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

The killing occurred on March 22, 2019, when Shafeek was attacked while returning home from a birthday party.

During the sentencing at the High Court in Demerara, Justice Navindra Singh confirmed that Singh and Basdeo had voluntarily pleaded guilty to manslaughter, having initially been indicted for murder. The prosecution detailed that on the night of the attack, Basdeo struck Shafeek multiple times on the head and back with a piece of wood, while Singh attempted to stab him. Witnesses reported that Shafeek, 32, collapsed and began bleeding from his eyes, nose, ears, and mouth. Despite being in immense pain and vomiting blood, he was not taken to the hospital until the following day, when he succumbed to his injuries. A post-mortem examination confirmed multiple blunt trauma injuries, including skull fractures, with death caused by cerebral haemorrhage due to blunt trauma.