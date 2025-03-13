Walton Desir objects to`One Guyana’ on new passport

-says political propaganda being embedded

APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP) Amanza Walton Desir has strongly criticized the inclusion of the `One Guyana’ slogan on the newly launched 10-year passport, arguing that it is an attempt to replace national identity with political allegiance.

In a letter to the media yesterday, Walton Desir contended that the move is part of a broader agenda by the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to blur the lines between party and state. She described the decision as “a dangerous overreach” and an effort to embed political propaganda into a national document that belongs to all Guyanese, regardless of political affiliation.

Efforts by Stabroek News to seek a response from the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn were unsuccessful.

Walton Desir argued that the use of the slogan—which has been prominently associated with President Irfaan Ali’s administration—compromises the neutrality of a state-issued document. She also pointed to what she described as a pattern of state resources being used for political branding, citing its appearance on government uniforms, public service documents, and major cultural and sporting events.