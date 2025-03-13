GECOM implemented fingerprint identification for staff daily clock-in and out from work

Dear Editor,

Following up on the debate about the use of fingerprint identification (biometrics) for voting purposes, it should be noted that the Government is seeking to use digitized biometric identification in every sphere of the conduct of public affairs except National and Regional Elections, 2025. At GECOM, the PPP/C nominated commissioners, along with the Chairperson are the opponents to the use of fingerprint identification at the place of poll. They manufacture every reason why it cannot or should not be done.

Ironically, GECOM has implemented fingerprint identification as the means by which its employees/workers sign in and out from work. GECOM has researched, costed and implemented the use of finger print identification, yet the PPP/C commissioners, in cahoots with the Chairperson, consistently and persistently find every reason why the same universally and GECOM tried and tested method cannot or should not be used for voter identification in Guyana.

The unanswered question is why, since the reasons given are baseless and cannot be justified. Imagine what the ulterior motive must be in the context of the conduct of the elections.

Sincerely,

Vincent Alexander

GECOM Commissioner