GOAL might have unearthed Masters’ and PhD scholars par excellence in record time

Dear Editor,



In agreement with the questions raised in editorial, “GOAL and ISDC” (March 9). There must be a thorough investigation of this scandal. Will anyone be held accountable of what clearly was some kind of educational misrepresentation to students, the public, and the administration if not outright fraud on the Staffordshire matter?

Though not mentioned, I am told that some 350 PhDs were awarded through GOAL and ISDC plus hundreds of Masters Degrees over a three year period. Those figures may be more than the Masters and Doctorates awarded by accredited universities in America. I salute our students on their fantastic achievement and academic brilliance. Our students are extremely bright. They finished their post-graduate degrees in record time.

They must advise the Americans, British, and Canadians and fellow Guyanese in the diaspora, people like myself and Randy Persaud, who had to go through years of studies for a post graduate degree, how to do their studies, write theses, and dissertations, and pass foreign language requirements (or complete statistics) before being granted a graduate degree.

We had to put in more than seven years for a doctorate. Government must utilize the services of our GOAL scholars in medicine, science labs, oil and gas sector, UG, engineering, building roads, and in running the government. If there is surplus, they should seek employment at the leading institutions and hospitals in the developed countries.

America needs them. President Trump says he will open immigration to outstanding scholars (PhD holders). I will recommend our GOAL achievers to the President and his administration for work permits if not residency.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram