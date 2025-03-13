Inclusion of `One Guyana’ in new passport is indefensible

Dear Editor,

Irfaan Ali and his government have crossed yet another dangerous line in their relentless march towards a one-party State dictatorship by emblazoning the PPP/C’s political slogan “One Guyana” in our new Passport. This is not just an abuse of State resources; it is a calculated attempt to further blur the line between the government and the PPP/C.

A passport is not a Party manifesto, it is a sovereign document of our nation. It belongs to “we the people” and is issued in our name by the State. It therefore ought to be neutral and free from partisan contamination.

By embedding political propaganda onto a passport that belongs to all Guyanese – regardless of their political affiliation, Irfaan Ali has once again shown his complete disregard for democratic norms and institutional integrity.

Further, this act potentially flies in the face of international standards, especially those set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in Document 9303, which provides strict guidelines for passport design. ICAO’s emphasis on neutrality, global interoperability and non-discriminatory practices implicitly prohibits the inclusion of partisan political messaging.

And this is not an isolated incident. Guyanese have noted with grave concern the fact that law enforcement has been mandated to wear this political slogan on their uniforms, they have been emblazoned on uniforms in the public service, on exercise books in the education sector, “One Guyana” has even “sponsored” major cultural and sporting events.

It must be understood, Guyanese brothers and sisters that this is a part of a broader, more sinister agenda. The PPP government has long sought to dismantle our democratic institutions, erode checks and balances, and manipulate our national identity to serve its own interests. The use of state resources for political branding is a classic sign of democratic backslide and authoritarianism and blurs the line of distinction between party and State. It is quite interesting that the PPP which was relentlessly loud in its accusation of the PNC for allegedly practicing party paramountcy is now openly, unashamedly doing just that!

This isn’t just about the opposition—this is about all of us as Guyanese, including those who have historically supported the PPP, realizing that our country is being hijacked by a political elite of friends, family and favourites, that see themselves as above the law and above our nation itself. National identity is being replaced with party allegiance. State power is being wielded as a weapon. Dissent is being punished.

The international community must take note and we the people must push back. This level of political megalomania cannot go unanswered or unchallenged.

Our passport belongs to Guyana and all Guyanese—not to the PPP/C and Irfaan Ali’s propaganda machine.

Yours faithfully,

Amanza Walton Desir, M.P

Opposition Shadow Minister for

Foreign Affairs