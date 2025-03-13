March 10, 2025, marked the 10th anniversary of Crum-Ewing’s senseless killing

Dear Editor,

March 10, 2025, brings back a memory no Guyanese, including myself, wants to relive, the brutal murder of former GDF Officer, Courtney Crum-Ewing. He was simply using his voice to advocate for potential voters to reject the PPP/C in the May 11, 2015 elections. March 10, 2025, marked the 10th anniversary of his senseless killing in the quiet community of Diamond, EBD, on March 10, 2015. To this day, his family continues to hope for justice and the truth surrounding his death.

Many high-profile deaths occurred under the PPP/C administration. The families of the late Satyadeow Sawh (April 2006), Ronald Waddell (January 2006), and Courtney Crum-Ewing (March 2015) are still waiting for justice regarding their loved ones’ horrific murders. However, it seems that the PPP/C is unwilling to allow for any closure on these tragic deaths. Like many Guyanese, I often wonder why the PPP/C continues to resist holding an inquiry into these assassinations, which have left deep, lasting wounds within the families and the nation.

It is my sincere hope that the perpetrators, or those who orchestrated these crimes, will one day be brought to justice, and that the families of the departed will finally find closure.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP