Opposition parties need to put aside their rivalries and unite to stand a chance at the elections

Dear Editor,

If the opposition parties want to stand a chance in the 2025 general elections, they need to put aside their personal rivalries and unite. If they don’t, they risk ending up like Medusa – feared but ultimately defeated by Azruddin Mohamed, who seems to be gaining ground with his grassroots campaigning across the country connecting with people and building momentum.

As we get closer to the 2025 elections, it feels like the opposition parties are stuck in the same old cycle of infighting, with each group trying to outdo the other. Instead of coming together to offer a real alternative to the ruling party, they’re caught up in leadership struggles that only hold them back. This is not new, though – the opposition has always struggled to stay united when it matters most.

At the heart of the opposition’s disarray is Aubrey Norton, the leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR). While he has strong grassroots support, his confrontational style has been more about attacking the government than offering real solutions. His reluctance to share leadership within a coalition makes things worse, creating even more tension within the opposition camp.

Then there’s Nigel Hughes from the Alliance for Change (AFC), who became the party’s leader in June 2024. He’s seen as a breath of fresh air, bringing his legal and advocacy experience to the table. But the AFC has seen better days, and Hughes faces the tough task of reviving a party that’s lost a lot of its shine. His leadership is still untested on the national stage, and it remains to be seen if he can turn things around for the AFC. The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is also trying to get in the game with Dr. David Hinds as their presidential candidate. A seasoned political scientist and activist, Dr. Hinds brings experience and knowledge to the table. But again, the WPA faces the challenge of winning over voters in a crowded field. Despite all these efforts, the opposition is still fractured. Instead of focusing on real policies and bold solutions, it seems like the parties are more interested in hoping the government messes up so they can capitalize on corruption scandals. While holding the government accountable is important, voters need more than just criticism – they need a vision for the future. It’s worth mentioning that a coalition government isn’t the only way to challenge the ruling party. Each party can stand on its own by offering clear, practical policies that speak directly to the people. If they can connect with voters and address their needs, they’ll build a strong, loyal base. This approach could lead to a more dynamic and representative democracy. Guyanese politics has a long history of struggles with unity and fair elections. Remember the 1968 election, when there were widespread reports of electoral fraud that undermined the democratic process? Such incidents remind us of how crucial it is for parties to come together with transparent, united strategies for a fair election.

And let’s not forget the ongoing corruption in the public sector. Guyana’s 2023 ranking in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (87th place with a score of 40 out of 100) shows just how deeply corruption is embedded in our system. This should be a call to action for opposition parties to take a strong stand against corruption and offer a credible, transparent alternative to the status quo.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard