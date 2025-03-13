The opposition party and finding favour with the IMF Report

Dear Editor,

The co-leader of a small opposition party is of the view, regarding the recent IMF Report on Guyana’s economic transformation, that “these international organizations tend to fall short of that broader background against which we do our evaluation” (News Source Mar 11)

Similar sentiments were sounded by others to another recent report from another international organization in which Guyana received a poor rating.

The co-leader was noticeably silent then on the ‘fall short’ and evaluation done. Or is it because this recent report viewed Guyana and the government in favourable light much to the chagrin of the co-leader? When the narrative does not find favour, then it becomes a case of damn if you do, damn if you don’t.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed