Unhygienic and unsanitary conditions permeate the Central Passport Office Georgetown

Dear Editor,

I recently had the unfortunate experience of collecting a passport from the passport office in Georgetown. I was required to wait in a facility that can only be described as a shed, which was in a deplorable state. The area was littered with garbage, and I have attached photographs for your reference.

It is disheartening to witness such a level of public service in what is often considered a high-income, oil-rich country. The most distressing aspect of this experience was seeing children eating in an environment surrounded by garbage and flies. As I write this, I am still swatting flies, a constant reminder of the unacceptable conditions.

This situation highlights the urgent need for improvements in public service standards. We must do better.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)