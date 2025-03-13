Blair, Bart, Albert among the winners on day two

National Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics

Day two of the 2025 National Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Championships at the Leonora Track and Field Centre showcased another day of young athletes delivering breathtaking performances across various disciplines.

From sprint showdowns to endurance races and field events, the competition was fierce, showcasing the immense talent present in Guyana’s school athletics scene.

The 400-meter dash events were a highlight of the morning session. In the Girl’s Under-15 400m, Kelerah Peters (13, Christianburg Wismar) stormed to victory in a time of 1:02.39, followed closely by Shania Thompson (Bishops’ High School, 1:02.56) and Areanna Bart (Stewartville Secondary, 1:06.53).

In the Girl’s Under-17 400m, Jada LaCruz (16, Waramuri) displayed her dominance, clocking 1:02.45 to take the gold, while Shaquana Redmond (Cummings Lodge, 1:02.75) and Somaiya Orna (McKenzie High, 1:04.99) completed the podium.