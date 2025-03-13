Bush Lot, Fort Wellington advance to next round

Milo Secondary School Football Playoffs

Bush Lot and Fort Wellington registered comfortable wins when the Region #5 Playoff in the Milo Secondary School Football Championship commenced yesterday at the No. #5 Community Centre ground.

Bush Lot thrashed Rosignol by a 6-0 score. Ezra James led the rout with a double. He was supported by the quartet of Quaency Fraser, Luke Langevine, Ronaldinho Liverpool, and Cory Thomas, who scored one goal each.

Meanwhile, Fort Wellington defeated Mahaicony via walkover after the latter failed to take the playing area at the stipulated time.