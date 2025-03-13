GCB selects squad for CWI U-15 Championship

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has selected their 14 member squad for the impending Cricket West Indies U-15 Championship.
This was disclosed by a press release from the entity from yesterday.
The team, which was selected from the recently concluded GCB Inter-County Championship, comprises Richard Ramdeholl (Captain), Justin Dowlin, Lomar Seecharran, Luke Amsterdam, Shahid Ramzan, Arif Bacchus, Nathaniel Ramsammy, Jathniel Nurse, Usain Fredericks, Brandon Henry (Vice-Captain), Reyaz Latif, Patrice Fraser, Rafael McKenzie, and Prosper Jacobus.