Guyana women claw past Barbados 1-0

Pan Am Junior Hockey

Guyana recorded their second win women’s divisions of the Pan American Junior Hockey Challenge, overcoming hosts Barbados by a 1-0 score-line, yesterday at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex in Wildey.

It was Guyana’s second win of the tournament, as they rebounded from the loss in their prior fixture against Puerto Rico. The only conversion of the contest came from Rebecca Ferreira who found the back of the net in the 12th.

With the win, Guyana move into third place on six points.

The women’s team will conclude their group stage campaign against Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow. On the other hand, the men’s team will resume their campaign today against Brazil at the same venue.