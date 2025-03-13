Rain hinders Guyana on day one as Windwards sit on 77/2

The Guyana Harpy Eagles and Windward Islands clash in the fifth round of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 4-Day Championship remains evenly poised, with rain impacting the majority of the proceedings at the National Stadium in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Windward Islands, who won the toss, opted to bat under cloudy conditions and lost their first wicket with the score on eight, as Stephen Pascal was bowled by Kevin Sinclair without scoring.

The heavens then opened up with the score at 14/1, forcing the players off the field for a prolonged period.

Upon the resumption, Kevon Hodge and opener Jeremy Solozano would share a 49-run partnership before the former was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach in the 19th over for 17 to reduce the visitors to 57/2.