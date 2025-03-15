African companies strengthening ties with Caribbean

-President of Afreximbank

President of Afreximbank, Dr Benedict Oramah, says the attendance of Nigeria-headquartered oil company, Oando, at the recently held Guyana Energy Conference is a sign of enhanced business ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

“It’s inspiring to see participation from African players like Oando, which reflects the strengthening ties between Africa and the Caribbean,” he said in response to questions from Stabroek News.

He said that the concluded energy conference and expo was “a vital platform for discussing strategies that ensure sustainable management and use of resources, which is crucial for the region’s economic autonomy,” he added.