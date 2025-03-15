G7 ministers say Venezuelan aggression in Guyana’s waters unacceptable

Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union – the G7 – yesterday condemned Venezuelan aggression in Guyana’s waters.

In their statement issued following their March 12 to 14, 2025 meeting in Charlevoix, Canada, the ministers said “We also agreed Venezuelan naval vessels threatening Guyana’s commercial vessels is unacceptable and an infringement of Guyana’s internationally recognized sovereign rights. We reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations as an enduring value”.

On March 1st , a Venezuelan coastguard boat motored through Guyana’s waters off the Demerara coast and harassed oil extraction assets working for ExxonMobil triggering an explicit warning from the US about consequences if there is a recurrence.