GECOM seeking to place announcements on social media

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is inviting experienced contractors to submit bids to prequalify for boosting its Public Service Announcements (PSAs) via Face-book, YouTube and TikTok as a component of its Civic and Voter Education Strategy.

Prequalification will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding process, according to a GECOM advertisement.

Prequalification Documents will be available at the Finance Department, Guyana Elections Com-mission, Lot 9 Fort and Barrack Streets, Kingston, Georgetown from 08:00 hours to 16:00 hours, Mondays to Thursdays and 08:00 hours to 15:00 hours on Fridays,

