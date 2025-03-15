Gold hits US$3,000 record, oil recovers ground

Gold has hit a record high with investors still showing some signs of anxiety about the economic impact of tariffs.

Reuters said that yesterday Spot gold XAU= breached US$3,000 an ounce for the first time in early London trading before losing ground. The precious metal is still up more than 13% year-to-date, as trade wars and growth worries boosted its safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.19% to $2,981.99 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 rose 0.07% to $2,986.50 an ounce.

The steep rise in the price for gold portends intensified mining in Guyana’s goldfields with all the repercussions that comes up.