`Mango Madness’ project to push agro-processing in Region Nine

A project funded by the three oil companies in the Stabroek Block is aiming to push agro-processing in the Rupununi and mangoes will take centre stage

The Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), in partnership with The Consultancy Group (TCG) officially launched the Hinterland Social Enterprise through the Fresh Fruits Value Added Production “Mango Madness” Project at Manari Ranch, Region 9 on March 7, 2025.

A release from GGI said that this project provides an opportunity for broad-based socio-economic development in Region 9, by laying the foundation for wider social enterprise that converts fresh fruit into household income.