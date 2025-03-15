Problematic Sisters Village road being dug up again, residents at wits end

Months after it was dug and filled, the Sisters Village road, between Saw Pit Turn and Duncan Street, is once again being dug by a contractor to be refilled.

The road was initially excavated by a contractor who later filled it back. R. Sundhat Drainage and Irrigation Services, responsible for the initial works, completed the filling of the large hole but was asked to stop as another contracting company, GAICO, was expected to take over.

Speaking to Stabroek News on Wednesday, the owner of GAICO Con-tracting, Komal Singh, who is undertaking the project, stated that the initial digging was a temporary patch. He noted that his contracting firm had to remove the aggregate that was added to replace it with material that aligns with their construction plans and can withstand the anticipated weight.