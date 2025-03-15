Vessel from Guyana busted in T&T with US$37m cocaine

-was on its way to St Martin

A vessel which had travelled from Guyana to Trinidad was busted on Wednesday with US$37m worth of cocaine stashed in a well-concealed compartment.

Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), James Singh told Stabroek News yesterday that the preliminary information is that the vessel had travelled from Guyana and CANU is working to ascertain when it departed.

A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago police yesterday said that the bust followed an intelligence-driven operation, executed in collaboration with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Port of Spain Office, US JIATF South, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG), and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.