Holness: PNP must not return to power, JLP to undertake voter awareness campaign

(Jamaica Gleaner) Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness says the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) should not be allowed to control government again, and that a major information campaign targeting young Jamaicans will be pursued to boost that effort.

“There are many young people… some who have no knowledge or understanding of what happened before, and why it is important that we must never allow the PNP into power,” he said at a party meeting in St Elizabeth North Eastern on Friday evening.

St Elizabeth North Eastern is represented by the JLP’s Delroy Sloley.

He will be going up against the PNP’s Zuleika Jess.

In his address, Holness said he picked up from party workers at the meeting that “unu ready,” a reference to the general election that is due by September.

But the JLP leader said, “there is some work that the organisation has to do.”

Holness, whose party is seeking a historic third consecutive term in office, said the JLP will be pursuing an aggressive political education campaign to inform voters of his administration’s achievements.

“We are going to be putting out the information every day, ad nauseam, repeat it, repeat it, repeat it, so that the voter can hear and understand,” he said, urging party workers to “know your voters.”

“Don’t tek it for granted that the people in your community are going to automatically get up and vote.”

Holness argued that some persons vote based on their personal issues, “irrational things” or just do not understand what is happening.

“They need people to reach out to them and explain.”

Earlier, he accused the PNP of being “entitled” and was seeking state power without plans on how it would govern.

“They feel that they have a title to Jamaica…” he said.

But, according to him, the labour party has “run the country well” and has “earned” the third term.

He pointed to global ratings agency Fitch, which recently lauded the Government’s handling of the economy as above nations with similar issues.