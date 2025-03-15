Jamaica on track for historic drop in homicides for 2025, says security minister

(Jamaica Gleaner) Buoyed by encouraging crime figures in the first quarter of the year, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang is optimistic that Jamaica could close 2025 with fewer than 800 murders – a milestone not seen in recent history.

“At the rate we have started the year, and now entering the third month, we could see fewer than 800 murders,” Dr Chang said while speaking at the opening of the newly built Frome Police Station in Westmoreland, yesterday.

Dr Chang noted that the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is now better equipped to combat criminals and is working assiduously to reduce murders and other major crimes.

“The work of the police force, if we follow this trend, will get us to the 800 mark this year,” said Chang, who has faced heavy criticism in recent years as the country struggles to contain rampant lawlessness, especially gang-related violence.

Jamaica ended 2024 with 1,141 murders, a decrease of 252 compared to 2023, when the country recorded 1,393 homicides. In February 2025, Jamaica recorded 47 murders – the lowest monthly figure in 25 years.

Dr Chang, who also serves as deputy prime minister, revealed that crime experts have conducted an in-depth analysis of the nation’s security landscape and developed strategies that the government believes will drive murders below 800.

“Experts believe we can achieve this number, and if we maintain the current strength of the police force while completing our investment in resources, police stations, and technology, we will sustain a downward trend in crime,” he said.

However, Dr Chang clarified that the sub-800 figure is not an official target set by the JCF.

“That’s not the police’s target because they understand we are coming from a high number. They are prepared to work, and I am committed to providing them with the necessary resources to reduce crime in an orderly manner while respecting individuals’ rights,” he stated.

At the same time, he urged human rights organisations such as Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) to be more measured in their critiques of law enforcement.

He argued that their strong rhetoric against the police, particularly regarding allegations of extrajudicial killings, could undermine officers’ morale and reverse progress in crime reduction.

“The investigators on the human rights side have all the resources they need but have prosecuted less than five per cent of the cases they identified. So on what basis are they shouting to the world that the Jamaican police are involved in extrajudicial killings?” Dr Chang asked, referencing a recent statement from the JFJ.

“It undermines the morale of the force. It’s wrong. It damages society, and some of the gains we make in reducing crime are reversed by this type of thinking. I urge them to be more responsible in their comments,” he added.