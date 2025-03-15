Crime and perception

Crime is an ever-present reality in every society, but how it is perceived and reacted to can vary dramatically depending on the nature of the crime, the individuals involved, and the social and economic context. From petty theft to violent assaults, the reactions to crime often depend on its proximity to a community, the social standing of those involved, and the perceived threat to the broader social order. In Guyana, as in many other countries, there is a noticeable difference in how various forms of crime are viewed and addressed by society, creating a complex social fabric where certain crimes garner more attention and sympathy. In contrast, others are dismissed or even normalized.

One of the most telling aspects of the social reaction to crime is the difference in responses when it involves the poor or marginalized versus when it involves the wealthy or powerful. For example, when a young person from a disadvantaged community is caught stealing food to feed their family, the public reaction can be one of empathy or understanding, especially when the crime is viewed as a desperate response to systemic poverty. On the other hand, when a Government official or a businessman is involved in corruption or embezzlement, the public’s reaction might be one of anger and outrage. The social class of the perpetrator plays a significant role in how crime is perceived, and the punishment or lack thereof can often reflect societal biases and inequalities.

The social reaction to violent crime also differs depending on the victim and the nature of the crime. In instances of gang violence, for example, there is often a tendency to write off the victims as “part of the problem” due to their involvement in criminal activities. The societal view becomes one of fatalism, where the belief that these individuals were somehow “asking for it” or that their criminal behaviour justified their fate takes root. This can lead to a lack of public outrage or empathy when crimes like shootings or stabbings occur within certain communities. In contrast, when violent crimes occur against individuals perceived as innocent or “upstanding” members of society, the response is often one of shock and horror. The heightened media attention and public outcry in these cases reveal the selective empathy that often shapes how crime is addressed.

This selective outrage is not just limited to the perpetrators or the victims but extends to the way crimes are handled by the authorities. When the perpetrators of violent crime are from lower socio-economic backgrounds, there is often a perception that the justice system is quick to punish and hold them accountable, sometimes with extreme measures. The authorities may prioritize these cases and impose harsher sentences. Conversely, when those involved in crime have the power, influence, or wealth to navigate the legal system, the responses can be far more lenient. This disparity in treatment is part of the broader social commentary about the unequal application of justice, which perpetuates the idea that some crimes are more forgivable than others, depending on who commits them.

The media plays a crucial role in shaping the public’s perception of crime, and their coverage often determines which crimes are given more attention. Crimes that involve celebrities, politicians, or high-profile individuals tend to dominate the headlines, while those involving marginalized individuals may receive little more than passing mention. The sensational nature of high-profile crimes leads to a greater emotional response, especially when the public can relate to the victim or the crime challenges the societal status quo. For instance, a crime involving a prominent politician may lead to public protests, calls for accountability, and widespread media coverage, while a similar crime involving someone from a disadvantaged community may not even make the news.

In Guyana, this issue is compounded by the deep-rooted economic and political divisions that define the country’s social structure. Crime, especially violent crime, often exacerbates these divides, with some groups viewing the problem through a purely economic lens—blaming poverty and inequality—while others see it as a moral issue. This divide can further deepen the social response to crime, as solutions and reactions are shaped by one’s position in society. The result is a fragmented response to crime that fails to address the root causes of many of these offences.

The varying social reactions to crime also highlight the contradictions within the justice system. On one hand, the system claims to uphold the rule of law and ensure equal treatment for all. On the other hand, it often fails to address the disparities that exist within society, resulting in a system that is seen as both untrustworthy and biased. These contradictions are evident in the way certain crimes are prioritized and others are downplayed, often based on the socio-economic status of the individuals involved.

The varying social reactions to different faces of crime in Guyana reveal deep-seated social, economic, and political inequalities that influence the way crime is perceived and addressed. These reactions highlight a selective empathy, where some crimes are seen as more forgivable or understandable than others, depending on who is involved. To move toward a more just and equitable society, there must be a shift in how crime is viewed and how the justice system responds. Only when all crimes, regardless of who commits them, are treated with the same level of seriousness and urgency can we hope to create a society that is truly fair and just for all.