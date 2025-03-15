Seeking guidance from GRA

Dear Editor,

I am seeking guidance from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). In 2013, my family imported a car and paid our taxes. However, the GRA sued us, stating that we had undervalued our vehicle and that we owe $100k more to the state. Our accountant did not show up and we had to pay the new taxes, interest and were put on probation.

Now, the United States authorities have accused a Guyanese of not paying taxes to the tune of tens of millions of US dollars. Shockingly, the GRA is quiet and has not appeared to initiate any legal proceedings to recover this lost money to the treasury. Surely, is this not two different sets of justice?

Sincerely,

Herbert Allen