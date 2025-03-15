Dear Editor,

I wish to draw attention to the utilisation of the slogan “One Guyana,” which has taken centre stage in the media following its imprint in the new passport. Ideally, the use of the slogan raises doubts in the minds of many people, because examining our society reveals that we still have a long way to go in terms of achieving unity or cohesion, as the term “One Guyana” implies. Most importantly, because our passport is a sacred document for travel, the imprint should have read One People, One Nation, and One Destiny, our national motto. Nonetheless, the issue is not the use of the slogan “One Guyana,” which is synonymous with our national motto as aforementioned.

The current issue is that we continue to live in a polarised society, which is the reality. How are we “one” when our politi-cians cannot be “consistently” unified irrespective of their differences on matters of national importance? Our youths, which predominantly make up the demo-graphics, should be able to exist in a society rid or devoid of racism, discrimi-nation, and other forms of subjugation. I can simply say we have a long way to go in terms of achieving unification, and ideally only the younger generation can change this so that our country can be on a greater trajectory “socially” because, ipso facto, we are “socially fragmented.” Being judged based on the colour of our skin or our political affiliations, it is kind of paradoxical for me to say we are “one,” although we are still divided in some aspects.

Article 149 (D) (1) of Guyana’s constitution says that ‘the State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or equal protection and benefit of the law.’ There have been calls for gender, social, and economic equality in our society, which means that these areas are still work in progress. Political scientists may argue that promoting equality causes “inequality and discomfort,” but it is ideally the mechanisms implemented within our societies that support equality that take precedence or create opportunities for all, regardless of religion, race, or socio-economic background. Bear in mind this, it is not an overnight phenomenon, but it should be the mantra of both the government and the opposition.

Guyana is a beautiful haven with a plethora of opportunities, but are these opportunities enjoyed by all, or are they enjoyed by some or a few? But which is conjunction, meaning that there is still more room for improvement. A house that is divided can never stand on its own, and if we are really serious about national development, then we truly need to start acting as if we are truly “One Guyana.”

Sincerely,

A. Dey

Final Year Student

University of Guyana