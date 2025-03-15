Why no liability in fire caused by illegal electrical wiring?

Dear Editor,
I was appalled to read fire caused by illegal electrical wiring, which destroyed a home in WCB, (KN March 13) and no one was held accountable or liable for the act, at least according to the report. The determination of the illegal act was made by the responsible authority, but all that was issued was a cautionary note about the dangers of illegal connections. With this outcome is there any wonder why persons will not cease and desist with illegal electrical connections and why unfortunate incidents, such as this one, will continue?
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed