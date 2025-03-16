6.3 tonnes cocaine found on Guyanese-flagged vessel off West Africa

Following a request from the French authorities, and in collaboration with the Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), authorization was granted yesterday to board the Guyana-flagged vessel “Solo” operating off the West African coast.

A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that a subsequent search of the vessel led to the discovery of 6.3 tonnes of cocaine packaged in bales. The vessel’s crew—comprised of one Colombian, one Dominican, and four Guyanese nationals—has been detained, and investigations are actively underway, the release said.

“The Government of Guyana reaffirms its commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the fight against transnational organized crime, particularly narcotics trafficking”, the release added.