Corencer Mentore wins Massy Nissan SUV

Massy Stores Guyana concluded its 2024/5 Christmas Jackpot Promotion with the grand prize winner, Corencer Mentore, driving away with a brand new 2024 Nissan Qashqai Sense SUV car, a release from the company announced yesterday.

The promotion, which ran from November 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, offered customers an entry into the grand prize draw for every $5,000 spent at any Massy Stores location nationwide.

Mentore, a long-time customer of Massy Stores whose winning purchase was made at Massy Stores Providence, expressed her delight at winning. “As a mother of four, winning this car means the world to my family. I’m truly grateful to Massy Stores for this opportunity and to God for His many blessings.”

Assistant Vice President of Massy Stores Guyana, Christpen Bobb-Semple, who handed over the keys to Mentore during a ceremony at the company’s Providence store on Wednesday, said that the company was happy to reward Mentore. “We are thrilled to reward Ms Mentore for her loyalty. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and promotions like these are our way of giving back to the community.”

In addition to the grand prize, the Christmas Jackpot Promotion awarded several other lucky customers with bi-weekly cash prizes of $100,000. Bobb-Semple explained that the winners were selected through random draws from different stores, “ensuring fairness and transparency throughout the promotion.”

The bi-weekly winners were Joash Joseph – Massy Stores Providence, Dianne Jhagdat – Massy Stores Mega, Rajendra Ramkarran – Massy Stores Montrose, Gomattie Prashad – Massy Stores Vreed-enHoop, Kevin Singh – Massy Stores Ruimveldt, and Monique Sarius – Massy Stores Giftland.

According to the release, this is the third year in a row Massy Stores has held the Christmas Jackpot promotion. In 2023, Colin Weeks was announced winner of a new 2022 Nissan X-Trail T32, while in 2024, Dr Yara Martinez Diaz won a MG ZS compact SUV.

Massy also noted its enhanced integration of Massy Stores Mega with the website shopmassystoresgy.com which allows customers to shop online with ease. It also provides a convenient alternative for overseas-based customers to shop for their families and have orders ready for pick-up at Massy Stores Mega, offering a simpler option than shipping barrels. Further, a self-check-out service is also available at Massy Stores Providence and Massy Stores Mega – the only supermarkets in Guyana to offer this kind of service. The self-check out service will soon be available at the Giftland Mall branch, the release added.