Dharamlall at meeting convened by President with regional representatives

Controversial former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, who resigned his position following rape allegations, was present at a meeting yesterday convened by President Irfaan Ali with Cabinet Ministers and representatives from Regions Two to Six at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

A release from the Office of the President said that the meeting focused on implementing the Government’s Public Sector Investment Programme, aiming to ensure its efficient and impactful execution across the regions. It is unclear in what capacity Dharamlall was present. Dharamlall resigned as minister after being cleared by a heavily criticised probe into allegations that he had raped a 16-year-old girl. He remains close to the ruling party and received high votes at its congress in May last year.