First Lady commissions Independence Park at Anna Regina

Anna Regina on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two is now the beneficiary of a newly-constructed park, the result of a collaborative effort between the Office of the First Lady, the Ministry of Public Works, and corporate sponsor Sheriff Guyana.

According to a release from the Office of the First Lady, Independence Park in Anna Regina was commissioned yesterday by First Lady Arya Ali, fulfilling a promise made to residents of Region Two last year.

The park is one of a number of initiatives executed under the First Lady’s National Beautification Project which has seen the development of more than 10 parks and public spaces.

Situated near State House with access from the Anna Regina Public Road, it is equipped with gazebos, benches, garbage receptacles, washroom facilities, and play amenities such as swings, slides, and seesaws for children. The park also has free WiFi access

Speaking at the ceremony yesterday, the First Lady remarked that the development of Independence Park is part of a broader vision where public spaces reflect the beauty, dignity, and pride of the Guyanese people. “It is a vision where every town, every village, and every community has access to spaces that improve their quality of life”.

She also highlighted the multifaceted nature of public parks which she posited serves both a social and economic purpose.

“This park is more than just a place of leisure. It is a space where families can gather, where children can play safely, where seniors can relax, where persons can gain employment and where our community can come together. It is an investment in your well-being and in the future of your children. Because when we invest in our people, we invest in the future of Guyana.”

Mrs Ali noted too that the transformation in Anna Regina and across the Essequibo Coast is just the beginning for the region and Guyana. “Across the country, your government is working tirelessly to improve roads, expand access to education, and create more opportunities for young people. We believe that progress should not be limited to Georgetown or the coastland. It must reach every region, every town, and every home. And I stand here today to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Meanwhile, Mayor of Anna Regina, Devin Mohan, expressed appreciation for the gesture which he described as “much needed” for the municipality, adding that the work of the First Lady continues to uplift communities across Guyana.