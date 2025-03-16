Food for the Poor donates to maternal healthcare at Baramita

Medical supplies donated by Food for the Poor to the Ministry of Health are expected to enhance maternal healthcare services at the Baramita Cottage Hospital. A press release from the MOH said that the donation has a value of $6.5 million.

According to the release, the donation includes baby cots, bedside cupboards, a refrigerator, and semi-electric beds, an initiative that supports the Government of Guyana’s commitment to improve service delivery in rural communities at primary health care levels.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, at the handover ceremony, expressed his gratitude to Food for the Poor Guyana, for their ongoing collaboration with the Regional Health Services to improve healthcare delivery. He highlighted the transformation of Baramita’s healthcare facility, which has progressed from a health post with a single community health worker to a fully functioning cottage hospital.