Partially decomposed body of man found in Plaisance trench

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was discovered yesterday morning in a trench located in Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

The body was clad in just a pair of trousers and was barefoot. Residents who were asked by Stabroek News about the identity of the man said that they have never seen him in the community.

The body was taken to the mortuary.

Up to press time yesterday, Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Ewart Wray noted that the body was yet to be identified.