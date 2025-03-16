President launches $10,000 healthcare voucher

President Irfaan Ali yesterday launched the Universal Healthcare Voucher Programme, an initiative that will provide every citizen with a $10,000 voucher to access essential medical tests.

It was stated that citizens can access the vouchers at community health centres, hospitals and outreach programmes but no specific information was provided on how it can be accessed and from when.

The programme, expected to benefit some 500,000 people, is part of the government’s broader strategy to improve early diagnosis and enhance life expectancy.