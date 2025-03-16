President says will not be meeting with Maduro

-cites breach of Argyle Agreement

President Irfaan Ali says that he will not be meeting with Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro given Caracas’s continuous and recent disregard for this country’s sovereignty and the flagrant breach of the Argyle Agreement.

“I have spoken to the Chair of CARICOM [Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley] and I have said very clearly; I have outlined our position… the fact that this controversy of Venezuela would be decided at the ICJ [International Court of Justice]. And as I said last night to the Chair of Caricom, that we are not going to go into any discussion with Venezuela when they are blatantly disregarding the Argyle Declaration,” Ali told the Sunday Stabroek in an interview yesterday.

“They cannot continue with their plans of electing a Governor in a territory that does not belong to them; one that forms part of our sovereignty and territorial integrity. I am not going to meet, with Mr. Maduro in such blatant (violation) of the Argyle Agreement,” he added.