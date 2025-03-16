Questions rise over third-party provider in GOAL programme

From a single director with control over 245 apparently dormant companies to a vast network of overlapping addresses extending to Kerala in India, questions continue over the third-party provider of education services to the government’s GOAL programme and how much it is being paid.

The Sunday Stabroek has examined the background of the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) and its many initiatives and companies in light of questions raised over its false statement that programmes were tenable at the University of Staffordshire and why it is being used in the first place.

Speaking with the Sunday Stabroek last week, Director of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Jacob Opadeyi said that a meeting was to be held between ISDC and the University of Staffordshire on the issue. The Sunday Stabroek understands that both entities included legal representation in the matter. There has been no word on the outcome of the meeting.