Venezuela issues

Last week this newspaper reported that on December 13th 2024 the government had hired Mr Carlos Trujillo who operates a US consulting firm to lobby on its behalf in Washington. This decision appears to have been taken in the light of continuing bellicosity on the part of Venezuela, although it has been suggested that this country might also be seeking to influence the American administration over the threat of sanctions on those nations like ourselves which accept Cuban medical assistance.

Details have not been released about the precise contents of the contract with Mr Trujillo who traditionally has been one of President Trump’s Latin advisers, but on the face of it, at least, it appears an eminently defensible move. The Government of Guyana has never assembled the personnel required, nor does it have the know-how to prosecute its case in a sustained way beyond our borders, and as such a company like Mr Trujillo’s seems the way to proceed. One can only hope that its remit goes beyond just the administration in Washington and also encompasses other elected officials and staff, so that Venezuela’s endless hostilities against this nation become familiar to American ears throughout the corridors of power and beyond.

We reported Mr Trujillo’s company as advertising that they represented their clients not just in Washington, but also in Florida and throughout Latin America. Guyana has never made systematic efforts to take its message to the countries of South and Central America, most of which in the past have supported the Caracas position on the boundary. If there is far less backing for Venezuela amongst them than there used to be, it relates to Mr Maduro and his administration’s aversion to democracy, not their territorial greed.

Our officials have to bear in mind, however, that there is no essential difference between how the neighbouring government and its opposition see the border with Guyana, although the latter has said that Venezuela should defend its case at the ICJ. Knowing Georgetown, it would not be thinking as expansively as trying to convince Latin peoples in Florida let alone on the continent at large of the rightness of our case. President Irfaan Ali probably has nothing more than President Trump and his immediate officials in mind.

Whatever the case, as was pointed out in our report, following the Venezuelan naval incursion into our EEZ, a statement from the US Bureau of Western Hemispheric Affairs was issued on March 1st within hours. It referred to Venezuela’s “clear violation of Guyana’s internationally-recognized maritime territory,” and went on to warn that “Further provocation will result in consequences for the Maduro regime.” There was also a reaffirmation of “support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and the 1899 arbitral award”.

There was also a statement from US Ambassador Nicole Theriot the day before yesterday saying, “We won’t allow Venezuela to threaten Guyana’s sovereignty.” Apart from Caricom and the Commonwealth which lie outside Mr Trujillo’s sphere of operation, it might be added that the foreign ministers of the G7 also issued something similar and condemned Venezuelan aggression in Guyana’s waters. In that instance, however, there would have been more than the US Secretary of State with an interest in the matter; British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in particular, as well as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot would have needed no persuading.

While the Western world is condemning Venezuela’s intrusion into our EEZ as far as Demerara and its action in relation to the ExxonMobil FPSO vessels, President Maduro has the effrontery to write Caricom asking for a meeting under the Argyle Declaration. He is already in contravention of its terms, and now he seeks to summon Guyana after his patrol vessels have committed a violation in our maritime zone. What he wants is to lecture Guyana on issuing permits to companies in ‘undelimited waters,’ with the aim of reversing the narrative and creating a case against this country so he can justify whatever ultimate action he has in mind.

As Ms Melinda Janki wrote in a letter to this newspaper on Friday, albeit citing different arguments, under no circumstances should President Irfaan Ali agree to meet Mr Maduro under Argyle. Venezuela is the transgressor, not Guyana.

Where the remainder of her letter is concerned, she takes far too narrow a legal view. It has to be understood that the issue with Venezuela is at bottom a political problem not a legal one, although it has significant legal and historical dimensions. There is a Chinese proverb which runs, ‘He who rides a tiger is afraid to dismount’. The Oxford Dictionary of Proverbs gives the explanation as, “Once a dangerous or troublesome venture is begun, the safest course is to carry it through to the end.”

Venezuela illegally claimed a vast area of territory during a period when it was fighting communism at home and wanted to prevent Dr Cheddi Jagan from acceding to office next door. But as is often the case with these things the claim took on a life of its own, and Venezuelan governments found themselves in a position where they couldn’t suddenly back down but instead had to justify their position. In the 1970s and ’80s they tried to negotiate for a ‘piece’, something which Burnham in particular resisted as representing what he called “the salami effect.”

The British understood the nature of the problem, and prior to independence at two meetings in 1965 failed to persuade the Venezuelans to abandon the claim. The Geneva Agreement, which came two months later was carefully crafted by the lawyers and was intended as a face-saver for Venezuela, although in and of itself it solved nothing.

What the recourse to the ICJ does is afford Venezuela a face-saving escape route from a dilemma it created for itself. It doesn’t have a legal case, and will not accept the ruling, but in the eyes of most of the world will not have an acceptable avenue to pursue if Guyana wins – which it should. The alternative to such a face-saver is invasion, which as things stand at the moment is still on the cards.

As for the specific legal issues raised in the letter, Guyana has not “challenged” the validity of Guyana’s border or its sovereignty over Essequibo. (This is not to say that previously Ms Janki has not had a valid criticism about a statement made by Mr Paul Reichler in the court.) For the moment we can only refer the author to a column (December 22, 2020) written by Mr Ralph Ramkarran in answer to Dr Betrand Ramcharran who raised related, although not identical points.

Without going into the legal reasoning Ms Janki in an earlier letter thought that the way the government should have gone was to have sought a legal opinion from the ICJ. At a political level, however, this would not have provided any face-saver for Venezuela and would have left us in the same position as before.

Finally, on a very minor historical point, it was a PPP/C government which first said it would seek to go to the ICJ, as announced by then Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues. It was the coalition government which then took up the matter.